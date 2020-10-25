She’s like that fire you lit after the rainstorm–

You remember the one.

Fall was beginning. The leaves were stuck

Between changing colors and falling into scattered clumps

That paunchy fathers spent Saturday mornings

Pulling into piles with plastic-pronged forks,

But everything still already had that early newness

Promised by decay. Mothers were telling children,

“The trees have to be cold with us for a little

While, but before you know it

We’ll all be warmer again.”

But that October was particularly dreary.

The clouds slid through the sky

Like lazy gondolas weighted down by unfurling ropes,

And the air between them was swifter than

The lizards we used to find in our grandmothers’ mailboxes

On muggy summer evenings when the sun still sparkled.

Those evenings seemed far away, then,

As you and I would sit in our living room

Waiting for it to get dark,

So we could look at our reflections cast into the gridlocked window panes

From the shaded lamps that cooed softly in the corner.

We looked at the window hoping

Somewhere out of the dawning chill, it would come to us.

We hardly knew one another or what we expected,

Yet there we were, wrapped in blankets, ourselves alone,

Watching our own abyss staring back.

Finally, something came!

Two days before the Ides [You remember reading Julius Caesar in school]

Brought the storm we’d been aching for

And, though we still ached [never stopping],

That third or fourth daggered slit of lightning

Lashed, and its companion sound sent us practically screaming.

The power was out for two days all over town.

School was even cancelled. Yet, that next day,

When the piled leaves had exploded across the yards

Like a troupe of dancers leaping across a stage, you built us a fire

From the pile of logs lying under a tarp in the garage.

Then we realized what we thought we wanted

Was far different than what thrilled us in the end

As the heat of the flames drove the thunder from our thoughts

And ignited our veins.

Now you, my friend, remember the fire, yes?

This woman, for me.

