because I could not deflect

longer I handedmyself to the wind;spaghetti spiders suspendedin blacked airspin backwards asparried mumbles mix likepeach cobbler on concretein the catching of blood& buttercream pipesaround edges as the mattress coilsfind a home in my ribcage.

ginger kisses knuckle,

arousing pain

as muted wine

swipes

the shore.

years pass kidney stones

and the sun clears;

the moon out,

the stage set,

but

mama is no more.

