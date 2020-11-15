because I could not deflect
longer I handed
myself to the wind;
spaghetti spiders suspended
in blacked air
spin backwards as
parried mumbles mix like
peach cobbler on concrete
in the catching of blood
& buttercream pipes
around edges as the mattress coils
find a home in my ribcage.

ginger kisses knuckle,
arousing pain
as muted wine
swipes
the shore.

years pass kidney stones
and the sun clears;

the moon out,
the stage set,
but
mama is no more.

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.