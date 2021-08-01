After The Favorite of the Emir

Orangutan honey tickling the pink of her tongue.

Hands outstretched in a lotus, something feels

Hollow. Goldfish swim in childlike circles,

Bulging eyes of oceanic marble. Hypnotic

In the crayon-colored blue of her womb, a

Pale body bubbles and floats.

An orchid, an iris, staining white doric.

Subtle and serpentine, vines gliding and

Coiling around ivory necks. Chest cloaked

In ruby, skin stained with salt, inside, a

Rotting plum pit splits in two.

Kaleidoscopic blindness painted like

Shadow, lapis on delicate lids.

Crescents and trapezoids for faces,

Dancing figures with splintered feet.

Waltzing, waiting, contorting lips

Twist and wail and weep over the

Hollowness soiling each breath,

Mourning the memory of a golden fig

Sprouting, enclosed in her haloed dome.

Related