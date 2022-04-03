Fox Cemetery (2021) –– Draft 3
The place was, unfortunately cinematic.
Sat on a stumpy, sharp
Old hill that made the
Low, ancient mountain
Look like Everest in my viewfinder.
It was an old mountain,
Older than organs and legs,
Than the God or People
This burying ground
Was dedicated to.
I could never film there.
The beauty was too
Artificial, too
Intentionally and politically placed
Into the broad, epic valley.
The cemetery pointed the old Dutch pharaohs
Toward their heaven.
Toward the rising sun
Which peaked over
The mountain as I
Set up my camera
And checked focus
My ass faced the dead,
And I tried to imagine this place
Before death.
But everything dies
Even the mountain
Even the unreadable gravestones.
Even God, who came over
On a ship and got drowned at Jamestown.
Muddy Creek (1787) –– Draft 3
The stale stench of smoke
Hangs on the air
Like the Christ’s thin, ghostly shroud.
There is no fire visible
To the eye.
Only the feeling of it
In your bones as you recall
Like a flash,
Your morning in
The hazy dawn
Denuding the crust
Of the land newly won with your hands,
And your fist, and your guns,
And the meandering diction of your brother.
You feel the fire, again,
In the spider thin bones of your hands
As the ax whops into the space between
Your shoulder blades.
And you go down hard like an Oak.
Face in the stinking mud.
Leather sock on your shoulder.
Your head is pulled back by two hands.
Hands you shook a year ago.
His hand
The man’s hand brings
The flint blade to your hairline
And skins it like a potato.
He felt it, then,
In his bones
As he bled out into the muddy creek.
With the hazy, dirty, meandering fall wind
Around his exposed skull.
With the young man holding the
Rag of hair in his hand
And looking proud and angry and sad.
He felt it then
That he had made some mistake
But knew not where the path had forked
To bring him here.
English Mountain (1787)
You wake up into a
Foreign sunrise where even
The morning star is misaligned.
Much easier than a Dutch winter;
The frost has just turned to dew.
You spend these days shaving
Fields and forests from the land.
In the beginning,
You could scarcely see the
Sun for the thick, tall trees.
But now, as you start your race
Against the sun,
You look up and see the piercing eye
Peak up over the unnamed mountain.
As you dig and pull
A bit of prose comes
To your illiterate head.
I’ve seen the future before,
When all my children will find
This land natural and pure.
Your hoe whacks down
Into the bleeding clay.
You start the
Next line in the dirt.
You pull the ho back
To reveal the worms and grubs
Boiling under the greasy grass.