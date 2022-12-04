Learning a foreign language is, in many ways, like how I imagine piecing together ancient scraps of papyrus might be. Living with a host family in Zaragoza, Spain, I initially understood people, especially in a group setting, only in fragments. Key words and recurring phrases would illuminate the topic of conversation, giving me enough to work with to formulate a response. Sometimes, a sense of the taboo or privacy of a topic prevented my full participation in a conversation. The dialogue below—which I have pieced together from memory, journal entries, and some creative license—is one of those instances in which my participation was peripheral, but the conversation was still exhilarating, confusing, and verging on scandalous.

Mentira.

It’s all a lie. [I know love] never lasts.

Jajaja. De tal palo, tal astilla.

Tía, [of course it] does. Don’t corrupt

[my childhood!].

Look, [I don’t think it’s] impossible. [But it’s] rare. [I thought] Jorge and I

[would last forever, I did. I mean] we’ve known [each other our whole] lives.

[We grew up] together.

But that’s the [thing, maybe you’ve just spent] too much

time together.

[ We did get] married so young. [I mean, he was in my same friend group]

growing up.

[And you went out] partying [together in] Leciñena!

Jajaja, calla, marrana. I remember [we would come] home from El Baile [and

we’d all] jump [in the] pool together. [We would just strip] down, [and they’d be

in their] calzoncillos, [and we’d all go] swimming at five in the morning.

Qué asco. Gross!

Jajaja.

Jajajajaja.

How old were you?

Too young. 22.

Tell [them about] la gitana [in your]

class.

OH SÍ. She’s getting married.

[And she’s in] your grade?

She’s fourteen!

Look, here’s a picture.

Instagram story of a girl much younger than me who looked much older than me. She was wearing a red dress and heels and stood next to her groom-to-be, dapper in his suit.

Es jovencica, wow.

[They’re just] like that. [They] marry [them off so] young!

[She’s having] flashbacks.

Jajaja.

Jajajajajaja.

Nunca.

I never thought [I would be in this situation, but] here we are.

It’s just, you don’t think about [these things when you’re]

young. You have this [ideal image of] love and marriage.

I thought Diego [was the] one. [He used to peel my]

fruit [for me. I didn’t have] to lift a finger!

People change.

Men [are just] like that.

Anyway, it’s true. Two people [can have a] great,

long marriage, and love [might not be] there.

[And it can be the] other way around, too.

Exactly. Two people [can be] totally in love with

each other and have a terrible marriage.

You and Jorge?

Listen, right now, honestly, [we’re not in] love.

[Right, but you] don’t have to be [love to be] married and

cohabitate.

Well Leo’s so little. [We’re together for the] kids, [and we’re] fine in the

house. [We don’t] fight, we talk. It’s working right now, [but it’s a] temporary

[solution. I just know we’re not] in love right now.

[Do you think you’re] in love but just bored?

[She’s just] horny.

¡Mira que hija más mala que tengo! You have to understand, [there was

something] there before that just isn’t anymore. And who knows, maybe it’ll

come back. [But unless it’s possible to be in love with] multiple people at once,

I’m not in love with Jorge.

[Sometimes] men [are so] unpredictable. Listen,

when Diego and I were first together, he would peel

my fruit! I’d try to get up, do the dishes, and he’d

say no, sit down. He’d make me sit down and bring

an orange and a knife and peel the damn orange

for me. I really didn’t have to lift a finger. But that’s

life. You never know when people are gonna

change on you.

The natural rhythm of the conversation had worked like Rosetta Stone. My host mother’s friend repeated a story with more context, this time commandeering the table, giving me the impression that my comprehension had improved in the span of three minutes.

[My dad’s] awful. I look at him now and I don’t understand how [you ever married him.]

He treated me like a queen! [The man I married is]

not the man you know now.

Ya, ya.

“Ya” is a simple word, but it could be an objection, an agreement, an expression of understanding, an adverb, or a way to shut someone up. Victoria had responded to her mother with a smirk and a wave of her hand. The conversation changed subjects.

Bueno, y este ligazón? [Tell us about] this guy.

[We could get fired.]

What’s he like?

A ver. [He’s] rich, [he’s] hot, [he’s a] great guy. [We’re having] fun.

Quiero fotos.

Mira.

Ohhh

Ohh que guapo.

My host mother is guilty of something. But what?

Mira, Ceci.

Another Instagram post. The man had taken a mirror selfie of his back. I could see the top of his butt crack.

Oh, que guapo.

Was I supposed to indulge her? I didn’t think this man in his forties was very guapo.

Pero, claro. I’m going to Madrid once a month, and Leo doesn’t really know

where I’m going. But I need this right now. I really need this. [If things were]

different with me and Jorge, I wouldn’t be making time for him. I wouldn’t

dream [of being with someone else.].

I think my host mother is just human.

I think when you’re in love you don’t [check out] other

people, you wouldn’t even think of it.

But I just don’t get [why you’re doing] this limbo situation. Why not just

get divorced?

It’s so complicated. [We’re doing this] so that we can stay together. It’s for you

guys, think of your hermanito. [And seriously, it’s] not impossible. We might be

in love again someday but this is what we need to do now.

I know it doesn’t make sense now, cariño, but you

have to think about your mom’s situation.

[Marriage is] a lot more complicated than anyone

tells you.

Jorge and I have an [open] relationship. We don’t have a typical marriage.

Abierta.

But you see us in the house. We talk to each other, we don’t fight, we kiss, we’re

fine.”

“Sí, sí, claro. No,

that all makes

sense! That makes

sense.”

