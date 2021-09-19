Dear Readers,

It’s finally that time of year. The temperature is beginning to cool, classes are in session, and the hustle and bustle of a normal semester has reappeared. Where this yearly transition would usually seem unremarkably routine, this fall’s return to in-person learning and socializing has all of us overflowing with joy. With all the excitement in the air, it hardly feels premature to predict that this semester will be Princeton’s most special in recent memory.

What better way, then, to mark our collective homecoming than to bring the Nassau Weekly back into print, which has existed purely online since March 2020. With our return to a physical medium comes the renewal of so many of our favorite Nass traditions: articles folded down and passed to friends, crossword puzzles supplanting problem sets in Firestone, verbatims shared over Sunday brunch, and, of course, meetings in the basement of Bloomberg. This fall, we are infinitely appreciative of our long-awaited opportunity to bring the Nass back to the Princeton community in its most natural form.

In his poem “Herbsttag,” Rainer Maria Rilke wrote, “Lord: it is time. The summer was grand.” Yes, it was. But we at the Nass plan to let this year be even better. I hope you will join us along the way.

With love and gratitude,

Peter Taylor ‘22

Editor-in-Chief

