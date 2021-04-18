She left her feet behind in bed, tucking them in

like children. She left her ankles with the laundry,

paired like matching socks, floating on calves down

the quiet hallway. She didn’t make a sound.

She didn’t touch the stairs. Her hands remained

clinging to the banister, faithful nails dug deep

never letting her trip. At the door,

she took off her legs. She left

them with the firewood, dreaming

of smooth ash, piled in a glass urn, gleaming

in the sunset, precariously perched

on the edge of the living room mantle, taking up

hardly any space. Taking in the view. Her arms

she threw into the garden, to sink

beneath the fresh mulch burying the old

soil stinking like the coming of spring.

