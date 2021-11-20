90 Princeton courses that were never taught

CHE 101/ARC 202/GSS 303: Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss

SPI 690: How to Make Your Girlfriend Finnish: Dual Citizenship and Green Card Marriages in Scandinavia

REL 666: Devil’s Advocacy

POL 316/POO 317: Constipational Law

ENG 203, 217, 263, 265, 312, 313, 314, 319, 320, 339, 340, 351, 357, 385, 441: White People Literature

ATH 099: Grace and Respect: Intro to Electric Scooter Steering

SOC 569/FRE 521: Reading Foucault’s “Discipline and Punish”: How to Stop Laughing When He Says Penal

FRS 101: Navigating Relationships with Seniors

EEB 440: A Holistic View of the Circle of Life: Being Born, Serving Cunt, Dying

REL 420/GHP 420: Methods of Meditation: Zen Gardens (Stones for Stoners)

PSY 310/CHEM 310: Chemicals and Consciousness (Stoners for Stoners)

ENG/ECO 420: Wall Street Writing: The Art of Selling Out

PHI 001: We are, like, but Dust in the Wind, Man

MUS 8675309: Songwriting about Jenny

ENG 207: But Stuff

ENG 911: Covid’s Metamorphoses: The Poetry of Viral Variants

VIS 130: Eisgruber Portraiture

VIS 131: The Eisgruber Clay Bust [pre-req: VIS 130]

VIS 900: Eisgruber Portraiture (Nude) [pre-reqs: VIS 130, VIS131]

ORF 205: Statistical Modeling of Bare Minimum Passing Exam Grade on Night Before the Final [PDF Only]

FRE 355/CHEM 362 : Wine Tasting and the Art of Tannins

PHIL 569: Booze and Deleuze: Drunk Metaphysics

EGR 201/EEB 201: Optimizing Your Outfit for Stealing Dining Hall Fruit

EEB 301/LIN 301: Fighting (Or Befriending) Fruit Flies

CWR 501: How to Be Quirky in the Nassau Weekly Email Chain

AST/ECO 513: To the Moon? Questions of Cosmology and Cryptocurrency

LIN/REL/AST/PSY 451: What’s “up”?

ITA/LIN 245: The Semantics and Semiotics of Hand Gestures

ART 001: Stick Figures and Suns in the Corner of the Paper

CHI/KOR/ITA 152: Grass Type Starter Pokémon

AAS 100/PHI 267: Should Princeton Exist? Only Answers Better Than Eisgruber’s in The Atlantic

ANT 302: No, You’re Not Just Delaying Career Choices: Upward Mobility through Academia

MOL/CHM 333: Curing the Princeton Plague with Only a Bag of Cough Drops

MOL 521/ANT 207: Navigating Gross Princeton Bathrooms without Infection

FRS 123: The Big Boy Campus: Finding Classrooms, Letting Go of the Prox Lanyard, and Not Looking Like a Frosh

MOL/NEU 420: Psychoactive Drugs and their Effects on the Human Brain [SEL]

NAS 102: What is an Em-Dash?

HIS 300/POL 300: Propaganda, the CIA, and the Art of Staying Faultless [required Junior Sem]

FRS 234: Artificial Inebriation: Convincing Peers You’re Sooo Wasted Off One Terrace Beer

GSS/HIS/AMS 409: Slay Mama Whig: Queer Histories of Matricide in Revolutionary America

MUS/SPI 305: Mr Worldwide: Pitbull’s Impact on Musicianship and Foreign Affairs

LIN 2468: *Whom Do We Appreciate

SLA 101/DAN 176: Introduction to Pole Dancing

MUS/REL 808: Ye of Little Faith: Kanye West and the Rise of Celebrity Evangelism

AST/GSS 201: Queering the Space

PSY/ECO 430: Living in Your Head Rent-Free: Mental Health and the 2008 Housing Crisis

MAE/CBE/THR 333: Bunsen Burn and Cauldron Bubble: Chemical and Industrial Science of the Shakespearean Era

SOC 212/URB 212/LIN 212 Just Outside of NYC: Concealing the Fact You’re From an Affluent Suburb

CHV 101: Choosing A Major Other than Econ and ORFE

MAT 377/PSY 198: Setting the Right Number of Morning Alarms

HUM 101/PSY 9000/LIN 333: Coming Out to Your Parents as a Humanities Major, Safely

GSS 100: Mansplaining

PSY 455: Coughs that Echo: Deconstructing Social Discomfort in the Trustee Reading Room

MOL 244/CHM 254: The Orange Petri Dish: The Historical Spread of Mono, COVID, and STDs on Campus

PSY 322/CHV 103: Is it Socially Acceptable to Follow Your Professors on Twitter?

NEU 206/CWR 455: Writing about your Acid Trip

VIS 362/ECO 362: How Hard to Throw it Back in Your TikToks to Maximize Likes and Minimize Creepy Comments from Steve from High School

MUS 400/CWR 300/LIN 300: Subverting Linguistic Norms for the Reason of Rhyme: Lil Yachty’s “She Blow that Dick Like a Cello” and More

SOC 147/POL 300/GEO 109: A Methodological Approach to President Eisgruber’s Fossil Fuel Ass Kissing

NEU 202/PSY 202: Is Your Crippling Inability to Get Out of Bed Due To a Sleeping Disorder or Depression or Both?

AST 234/GSS 254: Boys Go to Jupiter

MAT 265/LIN 101: Just Say “Math” Not “Mat,” Everyone Hates You For It.

ILY 3000: How Not to Spoil the Ending of an Important Movie Two Days Before the Other Person Watches It

MUS 216: Rock for Jocks

GSS 111: Cocks for Jocks

ENG 603/LIN 450/PSY 1001: Understanding What the Hell Eisgruber Actually Means When He Says Things

SPI 109/PSY 208: Introductory Gaslighting: Convincing Security Guards at Eating Clubs that, Yes, the Person on that Prox is You

PHI 240/GSS 240: No, Being a Moody Philosophy Major Doesn’t Make You a Catch (Unless You Also Smoke Hand-Rolled Cigarettes)

HIS 310/SAS 310/CHI 310/ITA 310: Chai Tea Latte: An Origin Story

ORF 210/VIS 210/CWR 210: Succession Case Study: Cracking Jokes at Your Wall Street Job

SOC 450/CWR 450: Breaking the Ice: Finding Your Spirit Animal, Favorite Food, and Fun Fact

MOL 517: Moles

ARC 101: Problematic Naming: The Worst People to Name Your Art (Or Public Policy Schools) After

ANT 444: Finding Your Heiress: How To Dress like a Trophy Husband

EGR 001: Literally What Is Engineering

MOL ???: Do I Actually Want To Be a Doctor???

ST.A 101: How to Communicate Your Membership in a Secret Society without Revealing that you’re in a Secret Society

CWR 482: Is That ___ From Twitter? How to Become a Niche Internet Microcelebrity

SOC 310: Exclusive Institutions at Exclusive Institutions: Greek Life, Eating Clubs, and the Clique of Elegant Grad Students Who Hang Out at East Pyne

HUM 399/ENG 399/COM 399 “This Reminds Me”: The Art of Bringing Up Entirely Unrelated Texts During Your Seminar Discussion

WRI 137: A Genuinely Helpful Writing Seminar

REL 000: Atheism

GSS 354/BIO 367: Girls Don’t Poop

ANT 509/MOL 509 : Steals on Wheels: Covering Your Tracks While Stealing Bikes

FML/SMH/SOS 101: Using Acronyms to Disguise your Existential Dread

URG 222: Rowing and why you should call your chiropractor

AST 100 : Intro to Astrology (Fail Only)

MUS/DAN 1738: Fetty Wap, the Harlem Shake, and other Early 2010s Middle School Dance Phenomena

ECO/PHI/GSS 317: It’s Giving Share: Queerness and Communism