90 Princeton courses that were never taught
- CHE 101/ARC 202/GSS 303: Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss
- SPI 690: How to Make Your Girlfriend Finnish: Dual Citizenship and Green Card Marriages in Scandinavia
- REL 666: Devil’s Advocacy
- POL 316/POO 317: Constipational Law
- ENG 203, 217, 263, 265, 312, 313, 314, 319, 320, 339, 340, 351, 357, 385, 441: White People Literature
- ATH 099: Grace and Respect: Intro to Electric Scooter Steering
- SOC 569/FRE 521: Reading Foucault’s “Discipline and Punish”: How to Stop Laughing When He Says Penal
- FRS 101: Navigating Relationships with Seniors
- EEB 440: A Holistic View of the Circle of Life: Being Born, Serving Cunt, Dying
- REL 420/GHP 420: Methods of Meditation: Zen Gardens (Stones for Stoners)
- PSY 310/CHEM 310: Chemicals and Consciousness (Stoners for Stoners)
- ENG/ECO 420: Wall Street Writing: The Art of Selling Out
- PHI 001: We are, like, but Dust in the Wind, Man
- MUS 8675309: Songwriting about Jenny
- ENG 207: But Stuff
- ENG 911: Covid’s Metamorphoses: The Poetry of Viral Variants
- VIS 130: Eisgruber Portraiture
- VIS 131: The Eisgruber Clay Bust [pre-req: VIS 130]
- VIS 900: Eisgruber Portraiture (Nude) [pre-reqs: VIS 130, VIS131]
- ORF 205: Statistical Modeling of Bare Minimum Passing Exam Grade on Night Before the Final [PDF Only]
- FRE 355/CHEM 362 : Wine Tasting and the Art of Tannins
- PHIL 569: Booze and Deleuze: Drunk Metaphysics
- EGR 201/EEB 201: Optimizing Your Outfit for Stealing Dining Hall Fruit
- EEB 301/LIN 301: Fighting (Or Befriending) Fruit Flies
- CWR 501: How to Be Quirky in the Nassau Weekly Email Chain
- AST/ECO 513: To the Moon? Questions of Cosmology and Cryptocurrency
- LIN/REL/AST/PSY 451: What’s “up”?
- ITA/LIN 245: The Semantics and Semiotics of Hand Gestures
- ART 001: Stick Figures and Suns in the Corner of the Paper
- CHI/KOR/ITA 152: Grass Type Starter Pokémon
- AAS 100/PHI 267: Should Princeton Exist? Only Answers Better Than Eisgruber’s in The Atlantic
- ANT 302: No, You’re Not Just Delaying Career Choices: Upward Mobility through Academia
- MOL/CHM 333: Curing the Princeton Plague with Only a Bag of Cough Drops
- MOL 521/ANT 207: Navigating Gross Princeton Bathrooms without Infection
- FRS 123: The Big Boy Campus: Finding Classrooms, Letting Go of the Prox Lanyard, and Not Looking Like a Frosh
- MOL/NEU 420: Psychoactive Drugs and their Effects on the Human Brain [SEL]
- NAS 102: What is an Em-Dash?
- HIS 300/POL 300: Propaganda, the CIA, and the Art of Staying Faultless [required Junior Sem]
- FRS 234: Artificial Inebriation: Convincing Peers You’re Sooo Wasted Off One Terrace Beer
- GSS/HIS/AMS 409: Slay Mama Whig: Queer Histories of Matricide in Revolutionary America
- MUS/SPI 305: Mr Worldwide: Pitbull’s Impact on Musicianship and Foreign Affairs
- LIN 2468: *Whom Do We Appreciate
- SLA 101/DAN 176: Introduction to Pole Dancing
- MUS/REL 808: Ye of Little Faith: Kanye West and the Rise of Celebrity Evangelism
- AST/GSS 201: Queering the Space
- PSY/ECO 430: Living in Your Head Rent-Free: Mental Health and the 2008 Housing Crisis
- MAE/CBE/THR 333: Bunsen Burn and Cauldron Bubble: Chemical and Industrial Science of the Shakespearean Era
- SOC 212/URB 212/LIN 212 Just Outside of NYC: Concealing the Fact You’re From an Affluent Suburb
- CHV 101: Choosing A Major Other than Econ and ORFE
- MAT 377/PSY 198: Setting the Right Number of Morning Alarms
- HUM 101/PSY 9000/LIN 333: Coming Out to Your Parents as a Humanities Major, Safely
- GSS 100: Mansplaining
- PSY 455: Coughs that Echo: Deconstructing Social Discomfort in the Trustee Reading Room
- MOL 244/CHM 254: The Orange Petri Dish: The Historical Spread of Mono, COVID, and STDs on Campus
- PSY 322/CHV 103: Is it Socially Acceptable to Follow Your Professors on Twitter?
- NEU 206/CWR 455: Writing about your Acid Trip
- VIS 362/ECO 362: How Hard to Throw it Back in Your TikToks to Maximize Likes and Minimize Creepy Comments from Steve from High School
- MUS 400/CWR 300/LIN 300: Subverting Linguistic Norms for the Reason of Rhyme: Lil Yachty’s “She Blow that Dick Like a Cello” and More
- SOC 147/POL 300/GEO 109: A Methodological Approach to President Eisgruber’s Fossil Fuel Ass Kissing
- NEU 202/PSY 202: Is Your Crippling Inability to Get Out of Bed Due To a Sleeping Disorder or Depression or Both?
- AST 234/GSS 254: Boys Go to Jupiter
- MAT 265/LIN 101: Just Say “Math” Not “Mat,” Everyone Hates You For It.
- ILY 3000: How Not to Spoil the Ending of an Important Movie Two Days Before the Other Person Watches It
- MUS 216: Rock for Jocks
- GSS 111: Cocks for Jocks
- ENG 603/LIN 450/PSY 1001: Understanding What the Hell Eisgruber Actually Means When He Says Things
- SPI 109/PSY 208: Introductory Gaslighting: Convincing Security Guards at Eating Clubs that, Yes, the Person on that Prox is You
- PHI 240/GSS 240: No, Being a Moody Philosophy Major Doesn’t Make You a Catch (Unless You Also Smoke Hand-Rolled Cigarettes)
- HIS 310/SAS 310/CHI 310/ITA 310: Chai Tea Latte: An Origin Story
- ORF 210/VIS 210/CWR 210: Succession Case Study: Cracking Jokes at Your Wall Street Job
- SOC 450/CWR 450: Breaking the Ice: Finding Your Spirit Animal, Favorite Food, and Fun Fact
- MOL 517: Moles
- ARC 101: Problematic Naming: The Worst People to Name Your Art (Or Public Policy Schools) After
- ANT 444: Finding Your Heiress: How To Dress like a Trophy Husband
- EGR 001: Literally What Is Engineering
- MOL ???: Do I Actually Want To Be a Doctor???
- ST.A 101: How to Communicate Your Membership in a Secret Society without Revealing that you’re in a Secret Society
- CWR 482: Is That ___ From Twitter? How to Become a Niche Internet Microcelebrity
- SOC 310: Exclusive Institutions at Exclusive Institutions: Greek Life, Eating Clubs, and the Clique of Elegant Grad Students Who Hang Out at East Pyne
- HUM 399/ENG 399/COM 399 “This Reminds Me”: The Art of Bringing Up Entirely Unrelated Texts During Your Seminar Discussion
- WRI 137: A Genuinely Helpful Writing Seminar
- REL 000: Atheism
- GSS 354/BIO 367: Girls Don’t Poop
- ANT 509/MOL 509 : Steals on Wheels: Covering Your Tracks While Stealing Bikes
- FML/SMH/SOS 101: Using Acronyms to Disguise your Existential Dread
- URG 222: Rowing and why you should call your chiropractor
- AST 100 : Intro to Astrology (Fail Only)
- MUS/DAN 1738: Fetty Wap, the Harlem Shake, and other Early 2010s Middle School Dance Phenomena
- ECO/PHI/GSS 317: It’s Giving Share: Queerness and Communism
- COS 789: Why Six is Afraid of Seven