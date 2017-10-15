These two unimaginative packers decided to get to know a little more about our far more interesting Princeton peers. Our question: what’s the weirdest thing you brought with you to college?

Here are some responses from the nation’s best and brightest:

A stuffed blue-footed booby

A 200-milliwatt laser pointer that can light a match

A bow and arrow

My personality

A bobblehead of the long-dead former director of my Jewish summer camp

Some dirt from home

A rock from my driveway

A copy of the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence

A copy of the Daily Princetonian

A succulent named Fernando

5 boxes of Indian snacks, now all empty

8 jars of Costco-sized peanut butter

48 cans of La Croix

A 64-pack of Yoo-hoo

20 mini bottles of hand sanitizer

3 flasks that say “Let’s get star spangled hammered”

3 containers of thinking putty

Boxes of seaweed

A hydroponic tank (to grow kale)

A London tube map

London tube map boxers

A plastic severed arm

A giraffe onesie

A hippie costume, wig included

My chef suits

An Uglydoll named Rufus

A tiny desk vacuum for eraser dust

A Bootjack (for removing boots)

Glow-in-the-dark condoms

Grapefruit-flavored capsule cigarettes that are banned in the States

A single Lego block.