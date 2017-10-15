These two unimaginative packers decided to get to know a little more about our far more interesting Princeton peers. Our question: what’s the weirdest thing you brought with you to college?
Here are some responses from the nation’s best and brightest:
- A stuffed blue-footed booby
- A 200-milliwatt laser pointer that can light a match
- A bow and arrow
- My personality
- A bobblehead of the long-dead former director of my Jewish summer camp
- Some dirt from home
- A rock from my driveway
- A copy of the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence
- A copy of the Daily Princetonian
- A succulent named Fernando
- 5 boxes of Indian snacks, now all empty
- 8 jars of Costco-sized peanut butter
- 48 cans of La Croix
- A 64-pack of Yoo-hoo
- 20 mini bottles of hand sanitizer
- 3 flasks that say “Let’s get star spangled hammered”
- 3 containers of thinking putty
- Boxes of seaweed
- A hydroponic tank (to grow kale)
- A London tube map
- London tube map boxers
- A plastic severed arm
- A giraffe onesie
- A hippie costume, wig included
- My chef suits
- An Uglydoll named Rufus
- A tiny desk vacuum for eraser dust
- A Bootjack (for removing boots)
- Glow-in-the-dark condoms
- Grapefruit-flavored capsule cigarettes that are banned in the States
- A single Lego block.